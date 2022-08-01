YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An adult has been identified after she and three children died in a farm tractor rollover crash in York County according to the York County Coroner and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

According to PSP, an adult female and 11 children were riding in an open flatbed trailer that was being pulled by a tractor in the 1100 block of Furnace Road in Lower Chanceford Township. The driver lost control and left the roadway. The trailer flipped and rolled down an embankment, throwing all of the passengers out of the trailer.

According to the York County coroner, 36-year-old Katie Ann Stoltzfus, a 14-year-old girl, and a 7-year-old girl all died in the accident. Stoltzfus was the mother of the two girls. The mother and daughters who died were from the 800 block of Goram Road in Brogue, York County.

A 9-year-old boy who was from the 200 block of Osceola Mill Road in Gordonville, Lancaster County, also died in the crash.

The coroner stated that all four victims died of multiple blunt force traumatic injuries.

At least other three children were flown from the scene and others were transported by ambulance to area hospitals in various medical conditions. The adult male driver was transported from the scene in serious condition.

An adult male was operating the older model farm tractor and officials are not sure how the vehicle lost control. The group had reportedly been on their way to a recreational area when the accident occurred, according to the coroner.

The PSP Troop J Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist Unit, Forensic Services Unit,

and Criminal Investigation Unit responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. The York

County Coroner also responded to the scene.

The accident at the Otter Creek Recreation Area closed Route 425 (Furnace Road) in both directions and there were initial requests for several medical helicopters, according to PennDOT.

The road was closed in both directions between Gamblers Boat Yard, Indian Steps Road, Sawmill Road, and Lower River Road.

The accident was originally reported by officials as a horse and buggy crash but is now confirmed to have involved a farm tractor.