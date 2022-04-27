(WHTM) — Four Republican candidates to be the next Governor of Pennsylvania just debated in Harrisburg, and now we want to hear from you.

Let us know who you thought won the hourlong debate that was broadcast and live-streamed by Nexstar stations across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The candidates who participated were Lou Barletta, Doug Mastriano, Bill McSwain, and Dave White.

The primary election for the open Pennsylvania governor seat is scheduled to take place on May 17. Voters must register to vote by May 2.

The Republican candidates for Pennsylvania’s open United States Senate seat participated in a debate on April 25. The Democratic Party candidates for Senate held a debate on April 21 that can be rewatched online.

To learn more about the other Republican candidates still in the running for the open governor seat, click here.

