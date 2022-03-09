(WHTM) – No clear front-runner is emerging for Republicans in the primary race for Pennsylvania Governor, according to a new Fox News poll.

Former Congressman Lou Barletta and State Senator Doug Mastriano are separated by one point in the poll with Barletta in the lead at 19%.

Delaware County businessman Dave White is in a close third at 14%, followed closely by former U.S. Attorney William McSwain at 11%.

President Pro Tempore of Pennsylvania’s Senate Jake Corman sits fifth with 6% in the Fox News poll. Scott Martin, who dropped out due to an injury, received 3% and Dr. Nche Zama received 1%

Similarly to older polls, 25% of Republican Pennsylvania primary voters are undecided in the race to replace term-limited Democratic Governor Tom Wolf.

Forty-one percent of the 960 respondents said they are certain to support their current candidate, but 57% say they may change their mind.

Twenty-three percent of the voters in the poll supported Barletta compared to only 14% of women, while 23% of women supported Mastriano compared to only 14% of men.

Voters who identified themselves as conservative or very conservative (42%) supported Mastriano compared to Barletta at 38%. Barletta had a 1% lead over Mastriano among voters who identify themselves as “GOP.”

Barletta and Mastriano were tied at 19% each among voters 45 and older while Barletta had 18% of support among voters under 45. White received 17% support among voters under 45.

According to the Fox News poll, the biggest issue on voters’ minds was the economy and immigration with more than 50% saying they’ll be “extremely” important to their decision.

Eighty-two percent of Pennsylvania voters have a favorable opinion of former President Donald Trump, who has not made an endorsement in the May 17 race.

The Fox News poll did not include Democratic candidates with the party backing Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

The Pennsylvania primary is scheduled for May 17.