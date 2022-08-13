INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Republican Gubernatorial candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano, continued his bus tour with a stop at an airport in Indiana County on Saturday.

Mastriano contines to ramp up his campaign at the Jimmy Stewartt Airport and touched on several hot button topics like abortion and inflation.

“I’ll ask you to go to the Supreme Court’s ruling on that issue, Roe v. Wade,” Mastriano said, “And on the third paragragh of the first page, you only have to read that far, it says the matter of life is now back with the people and the people’s representatives for decision.”

Additonally, Mastriano has pushed back at those calling him radical on certain issues.