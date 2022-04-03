BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– As the May Primary gets closer, Lt. Governor John Fetterman visited Bedford County to get his message out on Sunday, April 3.

Fetterman met with constituents and voters alike at Horn ‘O’ Plenty in Bedford on Sunday.

“Today is about connecting with voters and letting them know that they are not just taken for granted or they’re not just like, it’s a red county why do we care, that’s why we’re always proud to come back here,” Fetterman said.

Fetterman also said part of Sunday’s visit is about celebrating and uplifting an important part of Pennsylvania’s State Democratic Party in Bedford. There are a number of issues he’d like to see passed immediately for Pennsylvanians.

“We have to raise our minimum wage, it’s $7.25 an hour that’s a disgrace, I don’t know how we as a society can think it’s ok that someone can work for $7.25 an hour when you can’t even afford groceries, Fetterman said.

From an hourly wage to voting, Fetterman says he wants to sure up universal voting protections and rights.

“They are under siege in states like ours, Georgia, Wisconsin,and Arizona, Election Day should be a national holiday, we need to pass comprehensive voting law protection,” Fetterman said.

Fetterman’s campaign strategy is to get out and interact with voters across the Keystone State and he’s doing that by visiting small businesses.

“We need to do everything we can to support them, and that’s why I’m so elated that we get to support a local business and campaign,” Fetterman said.

Fetterman continued on the campaign trail making three more stops in the Keystone State including a visit to Chambersburg.