(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A group of Republicans hoping to be Pennsylvania’s next governor will participate in a live forum on YourErie.com.

Beginning at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, seven GOP gubernatorial candidates will take part in a live forum, discussing topics such as their views on infrastructure, the economy and other important topics affecting Pennsylvania’s workforce.

JET 24/FOX 66 anchor Jill McCormick, and Jezree Friend from the Manufacturer and Business Association will moderate the forum.

The primary election in Pennsylvania will take place May 17. Voters must register to vote by May 2. Visit vote.pa.gov to register to vote.