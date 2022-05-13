(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The May Primary Elections are only a few days away. One candidate was in Erie looking to become the state’s next governor.

Republican Bill McSwain met with potential voters as he outlined his plan for Pennsylvania.

His background included being a Marine, a U.S. attorney, and a prosecutor.

McSwain said he’s the only Republican candidate that is a conservative outsider.

“That’s what we need. We need a conservative outsider that can go to Harrisburg, and make the hard decisions and we are going to get our state back on track. If we just put another politician up, we’re not going to get the change that we need. We’re going to have more of the same,” said Bill McSwain (R) Candidate for Pennsylvania Governor.

Doug Mastriano is currently leading all Republican candidates in the polls.