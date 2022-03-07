(WHTM) – Former Congressman Lou Barletta leads the latest poll of Pennsylvania Republicans in a heavily-contested race for Governor, though a majority remain undecided.

The survey of 600 Pennsylvania Republican voters conducted by TargetPoint Consulting and published by The Washington Free Beacon, found Barletta with 17 percent support, followed by State Senator Doug Mastriano at 14 percent.

Barletta was the Republican party’s Donald Trump-endorsed nominee for U.S. Senate and also served as Mayor of Hazleton. Barletta had 24 percent support in a February poll conducted by The Trafalgar Group.

Former U.S. Attorney William McSwain (7 percent) and President Pro Tempore of Pennsylvania’s Senate Jake Corman (6 percent) follow in the TargetPoint Consulting poll in third and fourth, respectively.

Scott Martin, who dropped out of the race due to a leg injury, finished with three percent. Eight percent of respondents said they favored another candidate in the race, which features about a dozen candidates on the GOP side.

Forty-five percent of Republican voters say there are undecided on how they will vote in the May 17 primary.

In a favorability poll of notable Republicans, former President Donald Trump had an 80 percent favorability, followed by former Vice President Mike Pence at 76 percent. Both Senator Ted Cruz and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had more than 60 percent favorability.

Ninety-four percent of the respondents were white and 52 percent were male. Fifty-two percent were 55 or older and the majority lived in or around Philadelphia or Pittsburgh.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is running unopposed on the Democratic ticket. Governor Tom Wolf is unable to run in 2022 due to term limits.