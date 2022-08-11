PINE GROVE MILLS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Democratic Candidate for Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis made multiple stops in Centre County on Wednesday, August 10.

Davis stopped by the Ferguson Township Lions Club in Pine Grove Mills after touring exhibitions at the 2022 Ag Progress Days.

“It’s been a great day talking about Josh and I’s vision for the commonwealth,” Davis said. “To show folks we’re gonna be leaders of compassion and integrity and we’re gonna show up and listen to each and every community. It’s not just big cities and suburban communities. We’re gonna come and be leaders for rural Pennsylvania as well.”

At the Lions Club, Davis spoke with members of the agriculture community at the Penn Ag Democrats’ Ag Progress Picnic.

“We’ve been coming to rural communities,” Davis said. “Talking about the important issues like broadband and like keeping rural hospitals open.”

Davis spoke about what agricultural issues he and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro would address if elected. He also touched on what he was hearing from rural Pennsylvanians on the campaign trail.

“They’ve been talking about how the state could be a better partner in terms of helping them buy new equipment for their farmland,” Davis said. “How Josh and I have a plan to create a new fund and they’ve been talking about leaders who are going to deliver real results for them.”