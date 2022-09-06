CHERRY VALLEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On September 3rd, New York State Troopers were dispatched to assist Cherry Valley Fire with a hiker who had fallen from a waterfall down about 150-feet into a gorge near County Route 50.

Troopers, Cherry Valley Fire and multiple other agencies, including Springfield Fire, Oneonta Fire, and Otsego County EMS hiked about a mile through a wooded area and located a 32-year-old woman from Troy, NY.

The woman had sustained multiple injuries. She was helped by EMS. First responders pulled the woman to safety and she was airlifted by Life Net to Albany Medical Center.

She was later released from the hospital.