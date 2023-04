ONEONTA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office responded to a larceny complaint in the Town of Oneonta.

Deputies determined that 42-year-old Bobbi Jo Worden stole numerous items from a business in the town.

It was also found that Worden had already been trespassed from the business several times in the past.

Worden was arrested and transported the the Otsego County Jail where she is being held without bail.