COOPERSTOWN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office arrested Billie Vokrusze, 48 of Utica, and charged her with Promoting Prison Contraband and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Police say that they found a narcotic on Vokrusze as she was being booked into the Otsego County Jail.

Following her release from Centralized Arraignment on an unrelated charge, Vokrusze was taken into custody on these drug charges.

She was processed and returned to the Otsego County Jail to await another Centralized Arraignment.