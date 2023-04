UNADILLA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week, a Unadilla man was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance following a warrant investigation.

26-year-old Tiger Gould was wanted on a warrant out of Chenango County.

When he was found in Unadilla by Otsego County Sheriff’s deputies, Gould was in possession of methamphetamine.

He was issued a Town of Unadilla Court appearance ticket and turned over to the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office for the warrant.