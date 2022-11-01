OTSEGO COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On October 28th, New York State Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Otsego County and two cashiers were caught selling alcohol to minors.

Alcohol was sold to a minor at the Mirabito on Main Street in Richfield Springs and Apple Mart on State Highway 29A in Cooperstown.

Appearance tickets were issued to both clerks who sold the alcohol.

The following businesses were in compliance during the detail:

Parkview Liquors, Main Street, Richfield Springs

Speedway, US Highway 20, Richfield Springs

Stewarts Shops, Main Street, Richfield Springs

Cooperstown Wine & Spirits, Cooperstown

J&J Wine & Liquor, Cooperstown

Mirabito, Chestnut Street, Cooperstown

Rudy’s Liquor Store, Main Street, Cooperstown

Stewart’s Shop, Chestnut Street, Cooperstown

Kelly’s Liquor Store, County Highway 29A, Springfield Center

Mirabito, Genesee Street, Cherry Valley

During the detail, retail establishments are checked using a trooper in plain clothes and one or several underage operative(s) who, if asked, cannot lie about their age or give a fake date of birth. When asked for their ID they must show their real New York State ID.