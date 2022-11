MORRIS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Police at Oneonta are looking to identify a man who was allegedly using a stolen credit card at an ATM in Morris.

On October 2nd, the male pictured below was seen using another person’s card (without their permission) and taking cash out at the Morris Community Bank.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New York State Police at 607-561-7400 and reference case 11096081.