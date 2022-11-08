RICHFIELD SPRINGS, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Police has reported that the search for the kayaker missing since October 22nd has concluded with the recovery of his body.

NYSP reported that Mr. Mayock was located and removed from Candadarago Lake in Otsego County on November 7th. New York State Police had been searching for a missing man near Canadarago Lake in Otsego County.

Troopers responded to the Canadarago Lake boat launch on October 22nd for a report of a missing kayaker.

Frederick Mayock, 47 of Springfield, Massachusetts, was last seen assembling a kayak at approximately 12:30 p.m. on the 22nd. His kayak and other items were later found unoccupied.