RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Police are searching for a missing man near Canadarago Lake in Otsego County.

Troopers responded to the Canadarago Lake boat launch on October 22nd for a report of a missing kayaker.

Frederick Mayock, 47 of Springfield, Massachusetts, was last seen assembling a kayak at approximately 12:30 p.m. on the 22nd. His kayak and other items were later found unoccupied.

The New York State Police’s Underwater Recovery Team is currently searching the area along with the New York State Police helicopter and drones.

Anyone who may see Mayock is asked to call State Police Sidney at 607-561-7400.