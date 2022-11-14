RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Police are looking to identify the man pictured below who they say stole several items while at Kinney Drugs in the Village of Richfield Springs.

According to police, the man pictured paid for two bags of wood pellets but loaded up his vehicle with way more than just two bags.

Police say that an initial incident occurred on October 16th, but the man was caught doing it again on October 28th.

On both occasions, the man was seen getting into a silver-colored Jeep Liberty. He is believed to be approximately 6-feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police investigators at 607-561-7400 and reference case numbers 11100901 and 11122459.