OTSEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An Otsego man has been arrested following an Otsego County Sheriff’s Office investigation into an early March dispute,

According to police, 45-year-old Leo Guerrero struck a victim and then took their phone to prevent them from calling 911.

Guerrero was arraigned and charged with the following:

Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree

(2) Harassment in the 2nd Degree

He was released on his own recognizance following the issuance of an order of protection.