EDMESTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An Edmeston, New York, woman has been arrested following an animal cruelty investigation by the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office.

31-year-old Kimberly Olsen allegedly mistreated several animals and was reported to police.

She has been charged with the following:

3 counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance

3 counts of abandonment of animal

Following her arrest, Olsen was released on appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Edmeston Court at a later date.