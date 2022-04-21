OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Due to the most recent snowstorm, over 20,000 houses have been left without power in Cooperstown, Oneonta, and the surrounding areas.

“We were fortunate enough to get some water and dry ice from the local electric company down in Oneonta, and we’ve been here most of the day handing out supplies while they last,” said Jennifer Mickle, Otsego County Rep. (District 6).

“It’s sad that we’re in this predicament, but we’re thankful for the firemen to help out with this situation,” said Mickle.

The fire station mentioned is located in Schenevus and will be handing out materials until supplies last, and if you’re looking for a place to stay, Clarks Sports Center is also opening its doors and helping with accommodations.

“We can provide cots and blankets and pillows, and we’re going to set people up on our gym floor, so it could end up being a party out there!” said Val Paige, Clark Sports Center Director. “We are so happy to help our community members who really need a place to go because it’s still cold out, it’s still winter – we all found out yesterday, it’s still winter,”

For locals with furry friends and other pets at home, the Susquehanna SPCA is offering emergency boarding services for those in need.

“We want to offer our facility for this service until we’re unable to do it,” said Sarah Cummings, Adoption Counselor at Susquehanna SPCA.

“We do have some empty kennels and we are offering this service for people who are concerned about their pets keeping warm and stuff like that – They might have a place to go but their pets don’t,” said Cummings.