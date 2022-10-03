SYRACUSE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Richfield Springs man pled guilty last week to embezzling assets from a labor union.

From late 2015, until December 2018, Jay Garnsey, 38, was employed by Remington Arms in Ilion, NY and was the financial secretary of the union that represented its employees.

Garnsey admitted that, while he was financial secretary, he embezzled money from the union by submitting fraudulent reimbursement vouchers. Garnsey embezzled over $38,000 in union funds.

His sentencing is scheduled for January 25th where he will face up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years of post-prison supervised released.

Garnsey also agreed to pay to the union $38,172.76 in restitution.