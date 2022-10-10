WORCESTER, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Dylan Rulison, 21 of Johnstown, New York, was arrested after an investigation by the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office into a stolen vehicle.

It was found that Rulison had been involved in a motor vehicle accident with a stolen vehicle in Montgomery County. Following the accident, he was arrested by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on separate charges.

During the Montgomery County investigation, Rulison was found to have stolen the vehicle from a residence in the Town of Worcester. He was released from Montgomery County and arrested by the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Grand Larceny and Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle.

Rulison was issued appearance tickets and released from custody. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Worcester Court on October 11th.