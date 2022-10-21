SYRACUSE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, an Otsego County man was sentenced to 7 months in prison after failing to register as a sex offender.

Michael Hawkins, 60 of Maryland, New York, was convicted in 1997 of First-Degree Child Molestation and Second-Degree Child Molestation. He served 20 years in prison for those crimes a became required to register as a sex offender under state law.

At the time of his arrest, Hawkins had been residing in Otsego County for several months, after having relocated from Rhode Island, and did not report his change of address to the Sex Offender registry in either jurisdiction.

He will also serve five years of supervised release following his time in prison.