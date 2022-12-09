ONEONTA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, New York State Police arrested 22-year-old Brian Christman of Fort Plain and charged him with DWI and Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree.

On July 23rd, at approximately 2:06 a.m., police responded to a fatal one-vehicle crash on Shacktown Mountain Road in the Town of Pittsfield.

The passenger of the vehicle, 22-year-old Payton Stirone, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police determined that Christman, who was driving the vehicle, was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

He was processed at SP Oneonta this morning and arraigned before a judge.