EDMESTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Saturday, October 18th, an Otsego County man was arrested and charged with numerous sex crimes against a minor.

According to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Charles Bodie was in a sexual relationship with a minor for several months.

Bodie allegedly engaged in sexual acts with the victim and sent them indecent material while he was working outside of New York State.

Due to this, Homeland Security was contacted to assist in his arrest.

He was located and arrested by New York State Police and turned over to investigators at the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office.

He has been charged with the following:

Rape in the 2nd Degree

Criminal Sexual Act in the 2nd Degree

Dissemination of Indecent Material to Minors in the 1st Degree

Obscenity in the 1st Degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

He is being held at the Otsego County Jail om $50,000 cash, $50,000 credit card, or $500,000 surety bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, additional charges are expected.