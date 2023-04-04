MIDDLEFIELD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Saturday, April 1st, a Cooperstown man was charged with DWI, and several other crimes, after hitting another vehicle in the Town of Middlefield.

Otsego County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene and determined that 30-year-old Joseph Amaro was under the influence of drugs. They also found illegal narcotics in his vehicle.

On top of DWI, Amaro has also been charged with:

Operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Unlicensed Operator

Failure to stop at a stop sign

Failure to keep right

Moving from lane unsafely

Unsafe tire

No front plate

He was released with tickets returnable to the Town of Middlefield Court at a later date.