MIDDLEFIELD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Saturday, April 1st, a Cooperstown man was charged with DWI, and several other crimes, after hitting another vehicle in the Town of Middlefield.
Otsego County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene and determined that 30-year-old Joseph Amaro was under the influence of drugs. They also found illegal narcotics in his vehicle.
On top of DWI, Amaro has also been charged with:
- Operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Unlicensed Operator
- Failure to stop at a stop sign
- Failure to keep right
- Moving from lane unsafely
- Unsafe tire
- No front plate
He was released with tickets returnable to the Town of Middlefield Court at a later date.