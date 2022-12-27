OTSEGO COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week, New York State Police tested several Otsego County businesses during an underage drinking initiative, and they all were in compliance.

On December 21st, the following stores were checked using a trooper in plain clothes and and one, or several, underage operative(s) who could not lie about their age or give a fake date of birth (if asked).

Sunoco, State Route 7, Worcester, NY

Stewart’s Shop, Main Street, Worcester, NY

Mirabito Quickway, Main Street, Schenevus, NY

Pyramid Liquors, Chestnut Street, Oneonta, NY

Broad Street Liquor, South Main Street, Oneonta, NY

Mirabito Quickway, State Route 23, Oneonta, NY

Speedway, State Route 23, Oneonta, NY

Red Apple Kwick Fill, Chestnut Street, Oneonta, NY

Speedway, Oneida Street, Oneonta, NY

Valero, Oneida Street, Oneonta, NY

Speedway, Main Street, Oneonta, NY

Oneonta Beer Depot, Main Street, Oneonta, NY

When asked for an ID, the operatives had to present their real ID.

No arrests were made.