SYRACUSE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, Shelby Ortiz, 30 of Maryland, New York, pled guilty to distribution of child pornography in federal court.

Ortiz admitted that she subjected a seven-month-old boy to mouth to penis contact, knowing that the sex act she was performing was being recorded.

On the same day that she performed the sex act, Ortiz admitted that she knowingly distributed the video to a person in Florida with whom she was participating in an online and telephone dominant sexual relationship.

If her plea is accepted at sentencing on February 21st, Ortiz faces between 10 and 20 years in prison, a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of between five years and life, a fine of up to $250,000 in restitution to the victim, and the requirement to register as a sex offender.

This case is being investigated by Homeland Security, the Oneonta Police Department, and the New York State Police.