HARTWICK, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week, a Cooperstown woman was charged with Aggravated DWI and numerous other charges following a single-car motor vehicle accident in the Town of Hartwick.

38-year-old Danielle Mingleton was injured in the crash after allegedly driving with a BAC of .18 or higher.

According to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, Mingleton also had a suspended/revoked registration, no insurance, no driver’s license, no inspection, no plates on the vehicle, and she wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

She was arrested, issued an appearance ticket and several traffic ticket’s, and is set to appear in the Hartwick Town Court at a later date.