EDMESTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Milford, New York man has been arrested following a domestic incident in the Town of Edmeston.

32-year-old Kyle Packer was allegedly involved in a physical dispute in which he choked a victim.

According to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, several items were also allegedly damaged during the fight.

Packer left the scene, but was later arrested on a separate outstanding warrant.

That warrant comes from him allegedly trying to use a fake $100 bill to purchase items in a local gas station.

He has been charged with the following:

Strangulation in the 2nd Degree

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing

Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree

Harassment in the 2nd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the 1st Degree

Petit Larceny

Packer is being held in the Otsego County Jail pending arraignment.