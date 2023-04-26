EDMESTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Milford, New York man has been arrested following a domestic incident in the Town of Edmeston.
32-year-old Kyle Packer was allegedly involved in a physical dispute in which he choked a victim.
According to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, several items were also allegedly damaged during the fight.
Packer left the scene, but was later arrested on a separate outstanding warrant.
That warrant comes from him allegedly trying to use a fake $100 bill to purchase items in a local gas station.
He has been charged with the following:
- Strangulation in the 2nd Degree
- Criminal Obstruction of Breathing
- Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree
- Harassment in the 2nd Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the 1st Degree
- Petit Larceny
Packer is being held in the Otsego County Jail pending arraignment.