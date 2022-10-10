MORRIS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An Otsego County man was arrested in the Town of Morris on October 1st on numerous traffic and drug charges.

Kory Minshall, 42 of Burlington Flats, New York, was pulled over and found to be operating a motor vehicle on a public highway with numerous vehicle and traffic law violations.

Officers spoke with Minshall and determined that he had an active warrant out of Otsego County Family Court and a suspended driver’s license.

Minshall was taken into custody and searched by Otsego County Sheriff’s deputies. During the search, Minshall was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

He has been charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation

Unlicensed Operator

Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Uninspected Motor Vehicle

Improper Plates

Unsafe Tires

He was processed on the above charges and is being held in the Otsego County Jail on the Family Court warrant. He will appear in the Town of Morris Court on a later date.