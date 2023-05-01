EXETER, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A 26-year-old Otsego County man has been arrested and charged with some serious crimes following an alleged assault in the Town of Exeter.

Yesterday, April 30th, Otsego County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the West Exeter Fire Department after fire personnel arrived at their station and found an adult victim with serious physical injuries.

The victim was transported to Bassett Hospital where they were diagnosed with multiple fractures, lacerations, and contusions.

Interviews with the victim revealed that they had allegedly been unlawfully imprisoned at Tyler Rose’s home for several days.

During that time, Rose allegedly subjected the victim to continued assaults with a variety of tools and implements.

Based on information provided by the victim, Otsego County Sheriff’s Office investigators secured and executed a search warrant at Rose’s home.

They found relevant evidence and Rose was taken into custody.

He has been charged with the following:

Assault in the 1st Degree

Unlawful Imprisonment in the 1st Degree

Assault in the 2nd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree

Assault in the 3rd Degree

Aggravated Harassment in the 2nd Degree

Petit Larceny

Obstruction of Governmental Administration

Rose is being held at the Otsego County Jail on $15,000 cash/$15,000 credit card/$150,000 surety bond.

The victim remains in the trauma center at Bassett Hospital and an Order of Protection was issued on their behalf.