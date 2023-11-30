OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Otego sex offender for failing to list his social media accounts on the sex offender registry.

A police investigation revealed that Joseph T. Ogborn, a 46-year-old level III sex offender, was using social media accounts not listed on the sex offender registry, which is required for registered sex offenders. Obgborn was using the accounts for communication purposes.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, Ogborn was taken into custody after being located by patrol officers and investigators, according to the OCSO, and charged with two counts of Sex Offender Failure to Register. Bail was recommended at $5,000 cash or credit, and $50,000 surety bond.

Ogborn is awaiting Central Arraignment in the Otsego County Correctional Facility