ONEONTA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An Oneonta man is in custody following an Otsego County Sheriff’s Office pursuit.

24-year-old Garyn Huntley allegedly did not pull over in his vehicle and led deputies on a chase through the City of Oneonta and the Town of Oneonta.

He was caught and charged with the following:

  • Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree
  • Reckless Driving
  • Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree
  • Operate Motor Vehicle – Registration Suspended
  • Operate Motor Vehicle without inspection certificate
  • Failure to Obey Police Officer
  • Operate Motor Vehicle without Insurance
  • Unregistered Motor Vehicle
  • Speed in Zone

Huntley was processed and released on an appearance ticket and multiple traffic tickets.

He is expected to return to the City of Oneonta Court on April 6th.