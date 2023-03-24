ONEONTA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An Oneonta man is in custody following an Otsego County Sheriff’s Office pursuit.

24-year-old Garyn Huntley allegedly did not pull over in his vehicle and led deputies on a chase through the City of Oneonta and the Town of Oneonta.

He was caught and charged with the following:

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree

Reckless Driving

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree

Operate Motor Vehicle – Registration Suspended

Operate Motor Vehicle without inspection certificate

Failure to Obey Police Officer

Operate Motor Vehicle without Insurance

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Speed in Zone

Huntley was processed and released on an appearance ticket and multiple traffic tickets.

He is expected to return to the City of Oneonta Court on April 6th.