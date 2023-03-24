ONEONTA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An Oneonta man is in custody following an Otsego County Sheriff’s Office pursuit.
24-year-old Garyn Huntley allegedly did not pull over in his vehicle and led deputies on a chase through the City of Oneonta and the Town of Oneonta.
He was caught and charged with the following:
- Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree
- Reckless Driving
- Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree
- Operate Motor Vehicle – Registration Suspended
- Operate Motor Vehicle without inspection certificate
- Failure to Obey Police Officer
- Operate Motor Vehicle without Insurance
- Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Speed in Zone
Huntley was processed and released on an appearance ticket and multiple traffic tickets.
He is expected to return to the City of Oneonta Court on April 6th.