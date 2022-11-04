PLAINFIELD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, New York State Police responded to a serious one-vehicle crash on Frost Hill Road in Plainfield, New York.
A preliminary investigation determined that a 2004 Ford Expedition went off the roadway, struck an embarkment, and partially overturned.
Police say that a three-year-old female sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two adults and four children were transported to a local hospital for further medical care.
The three-year-old who passed away was Amina Estrada of Rome, NY.
Police say that the driver was Amber Brown, 28 of Rome.
The 5 other injured passengers were:
- Edgardo Estrada, age 42
- Malika Estrada, age 3 months
- Lareina Estrada, age 1
- Naazir Estrada, age 3
- Maalik Estrada, age 6
- *All from Rome, NY
The crash remains under investigation.