PLAINFIELD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, New York State Police responded to a serious one-vehicle crash on Frost Hill Road in Plainfield, New York.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 2004 Ford Expedition went off the roadway, struck an embarkment, and partially overturned.

Police say that a three-year-old female sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two adults and four children were transported to a local hospital for further medical care.

The three-year-old who passed away was Amina Estrada of Rome, NY.

Police say that the driver was Amber Brown, 28 of Rome.

The 5 other injured passengers were:

  • Edgardo Estrada, age 42
  • Malika Estrada, age 3 months
  • Lareina Estrada, age 1
  • Naazir Estrada, age 3
  • Maalik Estrada, age 6
  • *All from Rome, NY

The crash remains under investigation.