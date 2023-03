EDMESTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An Otsego County man has been charged with Falsely Reporting an incident to Law Enforcement.

On March 18th, deputies responded to a residence in Edmeston where 27-year-old Brandon Morse reported that there was a man outside with a gun.

Deputies determined that this was never the case.

Morse was arrested and released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Edmeston Court at a later date.