UNADILLA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 14th, New York State Police responded to reports of a physical altercation at the House of Consignment on Main Street in the Village of Unadilla.

An investigation revealed that Jeffrey Bullis, 19, of Unadilla, violated an existing order of protection and entered the business.

Police say that Bullis grabbed and shoved a victim, causing the victim to strike a window and a door frame.

A third person intervened and held Bullis down until troopers arrived.

The victim was sent to Tri-Town Hospital for evaluation.

Bullis was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree

Staling in the 4th Degree

Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree

He was processed at SP Sidney and released with appearance tickets returnable to the Unadilla Town Court.