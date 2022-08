Boots that were found belong to Laura Rous, 38 of Otego.

MORRIS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Two weeks ago, the New York State Police at Oneonta found human remains in a remote area in the town of Morris. On Friday, August 19th, those remains were identified.

They were positively identified as Laura L. Rous, 38 of Otego. The investigation into her disappearance and death is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police at 607-561-7400.