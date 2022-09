OTEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On September 19th, New York State Police responded to a report of a serious one-vehicle crash on County Highway 7 in the town of Otego.

After an investigation, troopers determined that the operator and only occupant of a Hyundai Elantra was traveling north on County Highway 7 when she left the road and struck a tree.

The driver has been identified as Jennifer Thayer, age 45 of Otego.

Thayer was transported to A.O. Fox Hospital when she was pronounced dead.