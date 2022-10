ONEONTA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, New York State Environmental Conservation Officer Mark Vencak responded to reports of a deer trapped in a soccer net at Hartwick College in the City of Oneonta.

Officer Vencak managed to cover the young deer in a blanket and hold it long enough for Hartwick employee to cut the net off and free the deer.

The animal was able to run off into the woods, uninjured.