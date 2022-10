ONEONTA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last night, shortly after 6 p.m., New York State Police responded to Interstate 88, near Exit 13 in the town of Oneonta, for reports of a car carrier on fire.

The Oneonta Fire Department worked to quickly extinguish the fire. There was damage primarily around the passenger side rear axle and some of the cargo was damaged.

The driver, from South Wales, NY, was not injured.

The lane reopened at around 9:30 p.m.