MORRIS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office announced the March 10th arrest of a Bronx man in the Town of Morris.

Deputies were on patrol and saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. They were able to stop the vehicle and identify the driver as 34-year-old Emario Lynch.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle had switched plates and no insurance.

A search of the vehicle led deputies to find Lynch in possession of crack cocaine and MDMA.

He was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree

Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia

He was then released on an appearance ticket and is expected to appear in the Town of Morris Court at a later date.