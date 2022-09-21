COOPERSTOWN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On October 2nd at 4 p.m. the highly acclaimed American String Quartet, joined by cellist Philippe Muller and flutist Linda Chesis, will perform at the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival’s fall concert.

The Quartet will perform works by Haydn and Aaron Jay Kernis and conclude the afternoon joined by Mr. Muller for Schubert’s “breathtaking” cello quintet.

“Those who have heard this cello quintet need no introduction,” says Quartet violist Avshalomov. “But those who hear it for the first time will look back on the absolute inability of language to express even a shadow of this majestic work.”

The performance will take place at the Christ Episcopal Church located at 46 River Street in Cooperstown.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students and children. You can purchase them online here or by calling Purplepass Tickets at 800-316-8559 (There will be a $2 service fee per phone order).