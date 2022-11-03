PLAINFIELD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, New York State Police responded to a serious one-vehicle crash on Frost Hill Road in Plainfield, New York.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 2004 Ford Expedition went off the roadway, struck an embarkment, and partially overturned.

Police say that a three-year-old female sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two adults and four children were transported to a local hospital for further medical care.

The victims transported are being identified as a 28-year-old female, a 42-year-old male, a three-month-old female, a one-year-old female, a three-year-old male, and a six-year-old male.

They are all from Rome, New York.

The crash remains under investigation.