SPRINGFIELD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Three people were arrested by Otsego County Sheriff’s deputies following a traffic stop in the Town of Springfield.

Deputies were on patrol and observed a vehicle commit several vehicle and traffic law violations while traveling north on State Highway 80.

A traffic stop was conducted and the vehicle was eventually searched. Deputies discovered approximately 29 grams of methamphetamine within the vehicle.

Joseph Kosinski, 45 of Little Falls, Andre Coss, 39 of Oneida, and Kelly Granger, 48 of Rome, were all arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of Methamphetamine in the Fourth Degree (Class C Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

They are being held pending arraignment at the Otsego County Jail.