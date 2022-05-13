BINGHAMTON, NY – This month’s Nutrition in the Kitchen segment features one of the first vegetables of the spring served in an unconventional manner.

Nutritionist Tara Kenyon is preparing a white bean and asparagus salad.

Asparagus is in season and available at the farmers market.

This recipe features the vegetable in a raw and shaved form as opposed to cooking it.

It’s marinated in olive oil, vinegar, garlic, salt and pepper and served with cannellini beans and topped with toasted panko bread crumbs.

Kenyon says “asparagus is rich in vitamin K which is important for bone density and blood clotting as well as folate which aids in cell development. It’s also a good source of fiber, potassium, iron and antioxidants.”

Cornell Cooperative Extension is offering cooking skills classes every Tuesday in May from 4 to 5 p.m.

To sign up, go to CCEBroome.com/nutrition.

The ingredients you will need are:

2 T White Wine Vinegar

An additional T of White Wine Vinegar later

6 T of Toasted Panko bread crumbs

1/4 cup of Olive oil

1 T of Tarragon

1 Bunch of Asparagus that is shaved

3 cloves of diced garlic

1 can of Cannellini beans

Salt and Pepper

Watch Kenyon’s full cooking demonstration: