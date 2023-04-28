TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We’re back In The Kitchen with CCE tonight, with a rhubarb recipe that can be eaten at breakfast or as a dessert.

Cornell Cooperative Extension Nutrition Educator Kathleen Cook is preparing strawberry rhubarb quinoa pudding.

The dish involves cooking down the ingredients into a sauce that resembles applesauce.

Due to rhubarb’s legendary tartness, Cook adds some sugar, cinnamon and vanilla as well as corn starch water to thicken it.

Rhubarb is one of the first vegetables of the season, with stalks like celery and large leaves. They typically can be harvested from late April to early August.

Cook says they are full of nutrients including vitamins A, C and K and the antioxidant anthocyanin.

“It helps to prevent cancers, it’s an anti-inflammatory. It’s really quite good for you. There are cancer-fighting agents in this. There’s been a lot of research to show that different colors do different things for us and that’s part of what the red ones do for us.”

Cook tops the pudding with some yogurt or she suggests trying the opposite with a bowl of yogurt and a scoop of the rhubarb pudding on top.

You can watch her make the recipe below.

Cook is offering free cooking classes at CCE every Tuesday at 2:30 during the month of May. You can register by calling 772-8953.