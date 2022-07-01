BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This month’s Food and Farm Showcase features a fruit that is bursting onto the scene this month.

Cornell Cooperative Extension Nutrition Educator Ann Supa is using blueberries in a healthier version of a classic danish.

Supa uses blueberries, lemon juice, lemon zest, Greek yogurt, maple syrup, an egg and bread to make Blueberry Lemon Yogurt Toast.

She says it’s a good way to use her air fryer during hot summer days.

Supa says blueberry season runs July and August with different varieties ripening throughout the season. She says they make a very nutritious snack.

“A cup of blueberries gives you 100 calories or less, and 4 grams of fiber. It also helps in reducing your chances of certain cancers, lowers your blood pressure, and also, as I’m aging, it helps with reversing memory loss.”

Supa says blueberries stay fresh in the refrigerator for up to 10 days, but you can extend their life by freezing them or turning them into jams and jellies.

You can watch Supa make Blueberry Lemon Yogurt Toast below!