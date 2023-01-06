TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The folks who run the Regional Farmers Market are back in their commercial kitchen with a suggestion on how you can get more root vegetables into your diet.

For this month’s Nutrition in the Kitchen segment, supervising nutritionist Tara Kenyon is using the featured ingredient honey to make a roasted savory dish.

Honey balsamic glazed root vegetables uses carrots, beets, turnips, parsnips and red onions coated in honey, balsamic vinegar and olive oil.

Once roasted, its topped with feta or goat cheese.

Kenyon says that while honey is a sugar, it’s far better for us than processed sugar or artificial sweetners.

She says local honey, which is available year-round, has lots of nutrients including, vitamins, minerals, anti-oxidants and even enzymes that help you to digest.

And she says the recipe is a great way to increase your vegetable intake.

“We’re using a lot of vegetables that maybe people don’t really choose when they go to the store, like turnips and parsnips and even beets. By using a honey glaze, makes them a little sweeter, a little bit more tasty, maybe even the kids might like it.”

Kenyon says all of the ingredients are still available at the farmers Market as most root vegetables remain fresh well into the winner.

She says honey can be a great substitute for sugar in most dishes.